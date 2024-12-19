Dodge Center man accused of child abuse now charged with rape

(ABC 6 News) – A Dodge Center man accused of violently assaulting young children faces new rape and molestation charges.

William Patrick Wyttenback, 53, faces new 1st-, 2nd-, and 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct charges involving minors.

He was charged with the following in November: 2 charges of malicious punishment of a child; 2 charges of domestic assault–intentional inflicts harm; 3 charges of domestic abuse–cause immediate fear of bodily harm or death; and 3 charges of felony terroristic threats.

RELATED: Dodge Center man held on abuse, malicious punishment charges – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

Wyttenback has been held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center since Oct. 31, when a woman contacted law enforcement with videos of Wyttenback threatening to kill children or injure them, throwing them bodily to the ground and against items, striking them with his hands and various items, and picking one up by the neck.

On Dec. 18, the Dodge County Attorney’s Office filed new court documents with the criminal sexual conduct allegations.

According to court documents, a MN Prairie staffer told police that in September of 2023, a juvenile told the staffer Wyttenback had touched her sexually.

Wyttenback faces a single charge of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct–contact with a juvenile.

In early December of this year, MN Prairie received another report about multiple previous rape and sexual assault incidents between Wyttenback and a minor between July 2022 and September of 2024.

According to court documents, the juvenile described regular rapes and molestation.

Wyttenback is charged with two counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a juvenile and one count of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a juvenile.

His next hearing on all charges is scheduled for Jan. 8, 2025.