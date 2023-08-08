St. Johns Luther Place residents in Albert Lea relocating to new location

(ABC 6 News) – Residents living in an Albert Lea nursing home are being discharged and relocated after officials announcing a new change of operations.

Residents living at St. Johns Luther Place will be relocating to other areas within the two St. Johns Lutheran Community campuses.

Officials say its due to a change in operations.

This coming as officials say they are combining two nursing facilities, re-opening memory care and offering more assisted living and lodging services to people.

While it may be a lot of changes, officials guarantee that all residents will be offered alternative placement if are moved.