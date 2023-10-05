Spring Valley law enforcement responds to crisis-turned-fire call

(ABC 6 News) – Spring Valley first responders are investigating a person-in-crisis call that turned into a house fire early Thursday.

According to Sheriff John DeGeorge, the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received a 9-1-1 call around 8:07 am about a domestic situation involving a person in crisis.

Fillmore County Sheriff Deputies, investigators, and Spring Valley Fire Department and city ambulance responded to the 600 block of North Broadway Avenue, near the intersection of West Tracy Road across from MinnWest Bank.

Around that time, dispatch received a second call about a house fire at the same location.

First responders found a male person coming out of the house in a medical emergency with some injuries, believed to be from the fire, DeGeorge said.

The man was transported to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

ABC 6 News does not know if anyone else was in the home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and were packing up around 8:50 a.m.

MNDoT workers were on scene directing traffic.

The roads have re-opened and there is no threat to the public at this time, DeGeorge said.

The state fire marshall’s office and local law enforcement will continue investigating.

ABC 6 News will update this article as more information is available.