Speed cameras up in Charles City

(ABC 6 News) – Heads up for drivers in Charles City as new speed cameras are up and running.

There will be four cameras, two along Highway 14 and two along Highway 18.

Charles City Police Department say these cameras will be up for the next 30 days. Anyone caught going ten miles per hour or more above the speed limit will be slapped with a warning or a fine.

“Does that really help us? I don’t know, but it certainly gets people’s attention and gets them to slow down,” Iowa State Patrol Trooper Tom Williams said.

A new bill that’s making its way through the Iowa legislature would ban traffic camera tickets while also implementing a hands-free law.

But Charles City isn’t the only Iowa community implementing the cameras.

“Chester has had the automatic traffic enforcement cameras for about four to five years, and ever since they were installed, the citizens in Chester [have] seen a decrease in speed on Main Street due to the camera,” Williams said.

Currently, Chester is the only community in Howard County with a speed camera.

Charles City is hoping to see that same success with the technology.