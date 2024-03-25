Some snowmobile trails remain closed

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – With some snow on the ground, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is warning snowmobilers that trails might not be safe.

According to the DNR, some state trails are remaining closed due to conditions underneath the snow that could put riders at risk.

Such a thin layer of snow also risks damaging the ground, particularly in agricultural areas where crops are susceptible to damage.