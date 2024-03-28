Ski season extended

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Some ski hills in Minnesota are making the most out of the recent snow by adding a few days to the season.

Buck Hill in Burnsville says they’re opening another weekend, calling it the Bonus Bonus Bash. The hill planned to close for the season on March 24.

Buck Hill isn’t alone, as a few other nearby hills will also open back up for a few days.

“We had our expectation last week that we were going to shut down. We did our employee party and end of season party and thought that it was a wrap. And here we are,” said Nate Birr, Buck Hill’s COO.

For some parts of the state, the latest snow storm has doubled the amount of snow seen all winter.