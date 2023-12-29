Shots fired in Waterloo, MercyOne placed under lockdown

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – In Iowa, MercyOne officials have confirmed the hospital in Waterloo was placed in a lockdown this morning.

After 9:30 a.m., officers arrived for reports of shots fired within the building.

Police found damage from a gunshot in a restroom.

Hospital staff and officers were able to find the person responsible, who reported the weapon had gone off accidentally and that “he got scared and left.”

This is still under investigation, no injuries were reported.