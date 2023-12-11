Shots fired inside Mason City home

(ABC 6 News) – At around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 11, a man inside 123 12th Street NW reported to Mason City Police that a person had fired a gun at him, according to MCPD.

Officers arrived on the scene shortly after, blocking nearby vehicle traffic from entering the area.

Officers then removed the occupants of the house, although one occupant refused to exit, according to MCPD.

Officers maintained a perimeter of the house for several minutes, police claim, while requesting a search warrant for the property and remaining occupants.

According to MCPD, the North Iowa Special Operations Group (SOG) then arrived on the scene to handle “the barricaded subject with access to a possible firearm.”

SOG officers approached the house before the remaining occupant exited a little after 1 p.m. Officers detained and questioned the occupant, later identified as John Paul Compher, 50, of Mason City.

Compher has been charged with second offense domestic abuse assault, according to MCPD.

MCPD reported no injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s Department, Iowa State Patrol and the Mason City Fire Department assisted on the scene.