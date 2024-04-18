Sex offender management meeting held Wednesday night

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Dozens of people came to Assisi Heights Wednesday evening with the goal of learning exactly how sex offenders are managed within the Rochester community.

“There are those folks in our community that are gonna come back here, so how can we still support them, but be smart and safe with accurate information,” Olmsted County Correctional Officer Robyn Wood said.

Accurate information those in Olmsted County were eager to learn in Assisi Heights.

It surrounds sex offenders — and how officials track and manage them once they are released from prison.

Data from Olmsted County Corrections shows those convicted of sex crimes are most likely to reoffend in the first four years of their release, and even more so if important resources aren’t provided.

Rochester Police Department says officers do regular check-ins on registered sex offenders, and multiple agencies play a part in their release, including the Minnesota Department of Corrections and other law enforcement agencies.

The goal is to create a seamless transition once offenders are back into society, which is done by immense planning from community partners in the area that the offender will be living in.

“They can incorporate all of those skills that they’ve been learning while they’ve been incarcerated, into their lives, into the community,” Brad VanderVegt of the Minnesota DOC, said.

While some offenders do commit similar crimes after serving time, the rate of recidivism is relatively low in Minnesota, at about 3%, according to the DOC.

The majority of people impacted by sexual harm are minors, specifically teenagers. The BCA recommends that parents keep an eye out for suspicious apps on their child’s devices, like Kik Messenger and even photo vaults that may be disguised as other things, like calculators.