Several injured in multiple crashes across southeast Minnesota on Sunday

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) reported multiple crashes across southeast Minnesota on Sunday that left several people injured.

The MSP said just after 11:30 a.m., a Ford pickup truck was traveling eastbound on 75th St. NW just north of Rochester, when it collided with an SUV that was turning westbound onto Highway 63 from northbound 18th Ave NW.

A 17-year-old male driver and 13-year-old male passenger in the SUV were not injured. A passenger in the Ford pickup, 46-year-old April Dahl of Rochester, was transported to Saint Marys Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Meanwhile, the driver of the Ford pickup, Gary Dahl, 48, of Rochester, was not injured.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Mayo Clinic Ambulance and Rochester Fire Department assisted at the scene.

In Rice County, the MSP responded to a three-vehicle crash just before noon that sent four people to the hospital including two from Rochester.

The MSP says a GMC SUV was turning onto eastbound Highway 60 from southbound Iona Ave in Morristown, when it collided with a RAM pickup that was traveling westbound on Highway 60. The SUV then collided with a Ford SUV that was stopped at the intersection on Iona Ave. northbound.

The driver and passenger of the GMC, Richard Odell, 79, of Rochester and Audrey Odell, 78, of Rochester, were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Two other passengers, a 14-year-old female and 12-year-old female, were not injured.

The driver of the RAM pickup truck, Hector Caballero, 61, of Faribault, and passenger, Dawn Caballero, 56, of Faribault were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Two other passengers, a 31-year-old female and 1-year-old female were not injured.

A driver and passenger from Faribault in the Ford SUV were not injured, according to the crash report.

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office, Morristown Fire and Rescue and North Ambulance assisted at the scene.

The MSP said another crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. in Wabasha County that sent a Rochester man to the hospital.

A Buick Regal was traveling northbound on Highway 63 when it collided with Chevy pickup truck that was traveling southbound. The crash happened just south of Highway 60 in Zumbro Falls.

The driver of the Buick Regal, Stephen Marsolek, 57, of Rochester, was transported to Saint Marys Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A 16-year-old female passenger also suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to the crash report.

The driver of the Chevy pickup, Cole Zeien, 31, of Lake City and three passengers — a 14-year-old male, 9-year-old male, and 3-year-old male — were not injured.

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, Lake City Ambulance and Zumbro Falls Fire Department assisted at the scene.