Sensory Friendly Seussical at Kasson Mantorville

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Tonight, the Kasson-Mantorville High School drama department is putting on a special showing of the musical Seussical.

Tonight’s performance will be sensory friendly, which means a couple of different things: the house lights will be kept lower than normal, elimination of all loud sound effects, flashing lights and turning down the volume.

This is part of an effort to give people with sensory difficulties a chance to enjoy the show. And it’s a move that means a lot to the cast.

“It’s important to a lot of members of the, the cast,” said director Melisa Ferris. “I have a couple of students who have uh siblings who have sensory difficulties and they said they’re super excited because this will be the first time their siblings have been able to come and watch them perform.”