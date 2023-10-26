Semi and van collide near Red Wing, one injured

(ABC 6 News) – One person sustained life-threatening injuries after a semi-truck collided with a van in Red Wing, Minn. at around noon on Oct. 26.

The semi-truck was headed southbound on Highway 61 it collided with the van, northbound on Aspen Drive, waited at a stoplight, according to reports from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

The driver of the van, Derrek Allen, 29, sustained life-threatening injuries in the collision, according to DPS reports.

No injuries to the semi-truck driver have been reported by DPS.

DPS identified the roads as wet and both drivers wore their seat belts.