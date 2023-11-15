SEMAC awards $335,000 for rural SE Minnesota art programs

(ABC 6 News) – On November 14, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) awarded grants to 49 applicants, totaling $334,910 in funding to artistic organizations throughout southeastern Minnesota.

According to a press release from SEMAC, this included 27 legacy grants for $226,460, nine programming grants for $43,650, eight small towns/rural areas grants for $39,800, and five general operating support grants to arts organizations for $25,000.

SEMAC serves as the Minnesota State Arts Board— SEMAC possess the designated granting authority for local/regional arts producing and sponsoring organizations and disburses funds by the Minnesota State Legislature.

The SEMAC region includes the counties of Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona.

For more information about the grant application process, eligibility or grant writing assistance, contact the SEMAC office at 2778 D Commerce Drive Northwest, Rochester, MN 55901 or call 507-281-4848. Information may also be found on the SEMAC web site.

Below and listed by county, includes every arts organization, school, and other nonprofit organizations awarded grant funding by SEMAC.

Dodge County

Kasson-Mantorville Public Schools received a $5,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for Bridge Over Troubled Water in Kasson.

Fillmore County

City of Whalan received a $5,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for Music in the Bluffs.

Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center received a $5,000 Legacy grant for Stringwood Chamber Music on the Hill.

Friends of Peterson received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Gammel Dag Fest – A Midsummer Festival.

Hesper-Mabel Steam Calliope received a $5,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for Music from Steam 2024.

Root River Current received a $5,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for Art and Artists: Storytelling in SE MN.

Wits’ End Theatre received a $5,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for Shrek the Musical.

Freeborn County

Freeborn County Arts Initiative received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Arts Initiative Programming Support, and a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Facilities & Maintenance.

Goodhue County

The Artist Sanctuary received a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.

Red Wing Arts received a $10,000 Legacy grant for 18th Annual Red Wing Arts Plein Air.

Sheldon Theatre Brass Band received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Spring and Fall Concert Series.

Sheldon Theatre of Performing Arts received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Community Performance Residencies 2024.

Universal Music Center received a $9,990 Legacy grant for Community Outreach Expansion.

Houston County

International Owl Center received a $4,520 Legacy grant for 2024 Children’s Int’l Owl Art Contest.

Lanesboro Barn Dance received a $4,800 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for 2024 Lanesboro Barn Dance Series.

Mainspring received a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.

Southeast Minnesota Bluegrass Association received a $5,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for May 2024 Bluegrass Music Festival.

Ye Olde Opera House received a $5,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for Theatrical Sound Amplification in a Barn.

Mower County

Austin Area Commission for the Arts received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Emerging Artists at ArtWorks Festival.

Summerset Community Theatre received a $10,000 Legacy grant for A Bright Tomorrow – Season 56.

Welcome Center received a $2,300 Legacy grant for Taste of Nations Austin MN.

Olmsted County

Calliope Theatre Company received a $5,000 Programming grant for Once: The Musical.

Children’s Dance Theatre received a $5,000 Programming grant for Promenade a Paris: Colette and the Enchanted Museum.

Gallery 24 Artists Collaborative received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Spring and Summer Classes.

John Marshall High School received a $5,000 Legacy grant for JM: Piecing Together OUR Legacy.

Med City Arts Festival received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Multicultural Stage Programming.

Rochester Art Center received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Native American Exhibition & Programs.

Rochester Chamber Music Society received a $5,000 Programming grant for Rochester Chamber Music Society Concerts.

Rochester Civic Theatre Company received a $5,000 Programming grant for Production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

Rochester International Film Group received a $5,000 Programming grant for 27th Rochester International Film Fest.

Rochester Male Chorus received a $5,000 Programming grant for Spring Tour 2024.

Rochester Repertory Theatre Company received a $3,650 Programming grant for Reaching New Audiences: Accessibility.

Rochester Symphony received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Concerts for 4th Grade Students.

Shorewood Senior Campus received a $5,000 Legacy grant for Seniors Engage in World Art.

Rice County

Bridge Chamber Music Festival received a $9,650 Legacy grant for Chamber Music Festival 2024, and a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.

Healthy Community Initiative received a $5,000 Legacy grant for Art Access for All.

International Cello Institute received a $10,000 Legacy grant for CelloCentric Community Connections 2024.

Northfield Public Library received a $5,000 Legacy grant for Library Oasis Mural.

Paradise Center for the Arts received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Marquee Childrens Theatre Season 2024.

Vintage Band Festival received a $10,000 Legacy grant for July Festival 2024.

Wabasha County

Widespot Performing Ars Center received a $10,000 Legacy grant for 2024 Wabasha Community Cultural Project.

Winona County

Bluff Country Studio Art Tour received a $5,000 Programming grant for Bluff Country Studio Art Tour 2024.

Engage Winona received a $5,000 Legacy grant for Creative Community Leadership.

Great River Shakespeare Festival received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Summer Shakespeare Classes for Kids.

Mid West Music Fest received a $10,000 Legacy grant for 2024 Winona Festival Expenses.

River Arts Alliance received a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.

Upper Mississippi Jazz Society received a $5,000 Programming grant for Dixieland Jazz Festival.