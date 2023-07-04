UPDATE: Search continues for three people missing in Vermillion River in Goodhue County

(ABC 6 News) – Search teams are looking for three people who went missing in the Vermillion River near the Mississippi River just north of Red Wing, Minnesota.

Around 7:30 Monday night the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a male swimming in the Vermillion River. Authorities say they when they arrived, they found out two people were in the water, they began to struggle and a third person went into the river to help them. All three weren’t able to get to shore and have not been found.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol and dive team began searching the Vermillion River and sonar is being used in the Mississippi River Monday night and resumed Tuesday morning. The Red Wing Fire Department, Pierce County, Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota and Wisconsin Departments of Natural Resources are also at the scene.

A Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office official says they made a mistake originally calling the people missing anglers.

“I apologize for the victims being identified as fishermen in last night’s release. Between the incident and the weather, more accurate information wasn’t gathered until after the initial release went out,” Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office Administrative Assistant Kris Weiss said in an email.