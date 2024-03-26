SE Minnesota lawmakers call for “unity” in State of the State address

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – The State of the State address is Minnesota’s yearly check-in with the governor on the direction the state is going and reflecting on the previous year.

“I think there’s a lot to look for in the governor’s state of the state tonight,” said Sen. Carla Nelson (R-Rochester).

“I’m hoping he will address our looming budget deficit. That should be on everyone’s mind,” said Sen. Nelson.

Minnesota Republicans call for Governor Tim Walz to take action on a possible budget deficit starting in 2025, instead of, what they say is, a focus on speeding legislation along.

“Last session and this session the Democrat majority has really rammed through so quickly, too, that we had a lot of important and critical mistakes made and rammed that stuff through when half of Minnesotans, and even over half, don’t agree with it,” said Rep. Peggy Bennett (R-Albert Lea).

But Democrats are saying the legislation they’ve passed is something that should be celebrated.

“Building an economy that works better for everyone, every Minnesotan. Stronger communities, whether that’s working on care for our elders or the youngest among us in childcare, making that more affordable for Minnesota families,” said Rep. Andy Smith (DFL-Rochester).

Legislators are excited for the governor draw the roadmap for the state’s future.

“You know, I’m hoping we hear certainly about health care and measure we are taking to move forward care for all and really moving from that system of a profit-based system we have now, to one that is base in care,” said Sen. Liz Boldon (DFL-Rochester).

But one thing these legislators agree on, unity.

“I’m hoping to hear a balanced message and not an attack on things. I really think that right now we need to come together and not be so politically hard hitting as, say, the last state of the state was very much so, I thought, and I would hope we hear some unifying,” said Rep. Bennett.

“I mean ‘unity’ is a loaded word in the political sphere. Normally, when politicians say ‘unity,’ what they want is, they mean ‘unity’ is, they mean they want someone to say something they agree with. So, I would absolutely love to see ‘unity.’ And unity is one of things that we have been doing at the capitol these last couple years,” said Rep. Andy Smith.