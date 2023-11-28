School-based mental health services reduce suicide attempts in children

(ABC 6 News) – A University of Minnesota School of Public Health study has found that school-based mental health services are important to children’s well being.

According to the study, conducted at 263 K-12 schools in Hennepin County, an 8% increase in available services led to a 15% decrease in self reported suicide attempts.

The University of Minnesota noted that the annual cost of the mental health services program was about $117 a year per student.

According to the University of Minnesota, one in five U.S. children experienced a major depressive disorder in 2021. Fewer than half of children needing treatment received services.