Santa has a new home in Rochester

(ABC 6 NEWS)- Santa Claus had to find a new home for this upcoming holiday season after ABC & Toy Zone announced its closure in February.

Santa will have two new homes away from the North Pole. You and your kids can now find him at HyVee on West Circle Drive in the mornings and at several places downtown in the evenings.

Old Saint Nick feels so blessed to see all these kids every year. He says it is always so magical.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you very much for loving me and keeping me here. This is the best job ever. I’m the richest person in the world because I get so much love and respect from all the children and the parents,” Santa said.

Santa says you have plenty of time to think about what you want for Christmas before you check out one of his new homes.