Samantha Petersen out on bail in buggy crash case

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Six months ago to the day, Wilma and Irma Miller were killed on their way to school after being hit by a car while driving their buggy. Now, two sisters Samantha and Sarah Petersen are facing numerous charges for their alleged involvement in the incident.

It was a quick hearing on Monday in Fillmore County court for the case against Samantha Peterson, the alleged driver of the vehicle that stuck an Amish buggy and killed two passengers. But the case is far from over.

On Monday, March 25, Samantha Petersen came face-to-face with a judge for the first time since tragedy struck for one Fillmore County family.

“Nobody is a winner in this case,” said Preston-native Dawn Hellickson.

The 35-year-old Samantha Petersen has racked up 21 charges including 8 counts of criminal vehicular homicide.

“I mean, the poor family that lost their kids. These two girls, unfortunately, they made some very bad decisions,” said Hellickson.

Those alleged “bad decisions” led the prosecution to ask for a $100,000 bail without conditions.

The judge, however, knocked that price tag down to $50,000 and will allow Samantha Petersen to be released on her own recognizance with conditions, despite the judge admitting she is a public safety risk.

“I anticipated their request to be much high than it was. I thought their request was reasonable, but then again under our established rules and procedure. I made the argument that I made because I don’t think monetary bail was required in this case and the judge agreed,” said Petersen’s attorney Carson Heefner.

Peterson left the courthouse without paying a dime.

Some in the community say they are disgusted with the judge’s decision.

“Absolutely unacceptable that is not enough,” said Hellickson.

Over the next few weeks, both sides are examining the evidence in Petersen’s case, but the defense says a resolution to this case is far away.

“I can’t imagine that we are going to get any plea agreement that a defendant would like in a case like this. But we just started so I don’t know,” said Heefner.

Samantha Petersen is due back in court on June 3. As for her twin sister, Sarah, she will make her first court appearance on Thursday.