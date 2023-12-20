The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Today, Rochester families had their Christmas spirits kicked into high gear at the Salvation Army Toy and Joy Shop.

Families who registered in advance to do their holiday gift shopping received a gift card to purchase a Christmas dinner.

More than 850 children, from newborns to 15-year-olds, will be able to benefit from the nonprofit’s assistance. With the help of volunteers, parents can make sure their kids will find the perfect gift under the tree.

“We just want to see everyone in our community have a great Christmas. Christmas is the season of giving. There’s so many local community people who give to the Salvation Army,” said Major Cornell Voeller. “It’s our blessing to give to others.”

Distribution will continue through tomorrow. The Salvation Army wants to remind anyone still in need of help to contact them at their regional offices as soon as possible.