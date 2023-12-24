Salvation Army raises $239 thousand dollars in 2 days with help from Mayo Clinic Kettle Match

(ABC 6 News) – On Saturday evening, the Salvation Army announced that with a Kettle Match from Mayo Clinic, the non-profit raised a total of $239,668 in donations in just two days.

With the help of thousands of community members, from Dec. 22nd to the 23rd, donors and the Salvation Army raised $139,668.11 in kettle donations.

As promised, Mayo Clinic donated $100,000 as part of its Kettle Match, bringing the total donation amount to $239,668.11.

Both the Salvation Army and Mayo Clinic are extending their gratitude to all of the donors who made this gift possible.

“We are so grateful to Mayo Clinic for their continued support and for this exceptionally generous gift,” said Major Cornell Voeller, Corps Officer at The Salvation Army, “The Salvation Army’s programs in this community are life-changing to those individuals and families utilizing our services. By matching red kettle dollars, Mayo Clinic is helping bring healthcare, housing, and hope to thousands of our neighbors in need.”

Mayo Clinic began matching gifts back in 2017.

According to Rebecca Snapp, the Salvation Army’s Director of Community Engagement, most of Mayo Clinic’s funding is allocated to the Salvation Army’s Good Samaritan Health Clinic. This provides emergency medical, dental, and pharmaceutical services to those who are uninsured or underinsured. The Good Samaritan Health Clinic serves around 3,000 people each year, which in turn helps reduce the number of emergency room visits to Mayo Clinic, according to Snapp.

“The generosity of the Rochester community is truly inspiring,” says Mayo Clinic Chief Communications Officer Halena Gazelka, M.D. “We want to thank everyone who donated to The Salvation Army’s red kettles during the two-day match period. Those dollars will provide critical support and hope to families in need in our community.”

The overall total of donations throughout the entirety of the Red Kettle Campaign will not be finalized until January, according to Snapp.

For more information about this match, or about the Red Kettle Campaign, please call 507-288-3663.