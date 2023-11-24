Salvation Army continues Thanksgiving lunch-in tradition in Rochester

One Rochester church continued its annual Thanksgiving Day tradition of showing thanks to those who work on this holiday.

(ABC 6 News) – The Salvation Army continued their annual Thanksgiving lunchtime meal on Thursday for those in need in Rochester and they were treated well to traditional Thanksgiving meals from volunteers.

Over 200 people came to the Salvation Army, with nearly 140 at the doors when meals began to be served at 11:30 Thursday morning.

Music, warm food, and friendly faces welcomed over 200 people to the Rochester Salvation Army for a Thanksgiving lunch Thursday afternoon.

The lunch brought together longtime residents and newcomers to Rochester, volunteering their holiday time from their families for those who didn’t have another place to go.

“I am getting so much out of this,” said Naomi Jobson, a pastoral cadet with the Salvation Army in Rochester. “It is such a blessing that god put me here because I get to learn from great people and serve the community that, yes. I may be new in town but I am getting to know it very well and it is basically becoming my own little community, even though it’s just a short time.”

While it’s the most hectic time of year for any Salvation Army outpost, Jobson is glad to be here in Rochester to get her holiday training before becoming an ordained pastor.

“I’m just here learning as much as I can during this chaotic time within the Salvation Army but such a time full of blessings,” Jobson said.

Jackie Penticoff and her daughter Lilly live in Rochester and have spent their last six Thanksgiving volunteering their time at the Salvation Army’s lunch-in. For them, it’s a tradition they can’t live without.

“We’ve just always loved helping out, especially on Thanksgiving. We always do the Gobble walk in the morning with Salvation Army, then we come here and serve right after,” said Jackie Penticoff.

“It’s a great feeling being able to help everyone,” added Lily Penticoff.