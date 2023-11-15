Sal Vulcano to perform at Mayo Civic Center

(ABC 6 News) – Best known for the long-running comedy show “Impractical Jokers,” comedian Sal Vulcano will perform at the Mayo Civic Center on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

In addition to his performances on “Impractical Jokers,” Vulcano has also starred in “The Misery Index,” and hosts the podcasts “Hey Babe!” and “Taste Buds.”

Nov. 18’s comedy show is recommended for ages 16+.

Tickets range in price from $39.75 to $59.75 and can be purchased on the Mayo Civic Center’s website.