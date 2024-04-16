Running Aces sues three tribal casinos over game usage

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – One of Minnesota’s two horse tracks has filed a federal lawsuit against the executives of three tribal casinos in Minnesota.

Running Aces Casino filed a suit against various high-level executives at both Grand Casino locations and Treasure Island Resort and Casino.

According to the suit, the casinos have been illegally offering casino card games like blackjack, three card poker and ultimate Texas hold ’em, despite being limited to games of chance.

