Runners group sings Christmas carols on the run

(ABC 6 News) – A group in Rochester laced up their running shoes and hit the streets to rush Christmas in a little early for some.

Team R.E.D. is a runners group with the mission to drop by multiple restaurants to sing Christmas carols to the customers and staff.

That wasn’t the only thing they had in store, they were also giving away money.

Team R.E.D.’s goal was to positively impact people for the holidays while taking part in this group activity.

“Going for a run and coming back, for our social time that keeps us healthy, and so we wanted to share it people that are out having their social time,” Team R.E.D. founder Tom O’Leary said.

They concluded their caroling at the Canadian Honker and gave away over $800.