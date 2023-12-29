RSV hospitalization highest among children

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

((ABC 6 News) – A new study which says children are 11 times more likely to be hospitalized for RSV than for flu or COVID.

Swedish researchers looked at nearly 2600 children, finding hospitalization rates of 82% for RSV, higher than the 32% for hospitalization rates with kids with COVID and 28% for the flu.

Earlier this year, the FDA approved the first RSV vaccine for expecting mothers. It protects their newborns from serious infection.

There is also an antibody treatment to protect all newborns and infants as well as at high risk Children up to two years old tonight