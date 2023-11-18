RPT Bus Routes Return to Service

(ABC 6 News) – Bus service returns to the downtown transit center on Monday, Nov. 20.

According to Rochester Public Transit, the completion of utility work allows the reopening of all lanes at 2 Street and 2 Avenue Southwest.

All RPT routes start and end at bus stands that are all located on 2 Street between South Broadway and Fourth Avenue Southwest.

But there is something to note, bus routes will no longer be stopping at Central Park.

A map of the route stops is available at RPT’s website.