RPT Bus Routes Return to Service
(ABC 6 News) – Bus service returns to the downtown transit center on Monday, Nov. 20.
According to Rochester Public Transit, the completion of utility work allows the reopening of all lanes at 2 Street and 2 Avenue Southwest.
All RPT routes start and end at bus stands that are all located on 2 Street between South Broadway and Fourth Avenue Southwest.
But there is something to note, bus routes will no longer be stopping at Central Park.
A map of the route stops is available at RPT’s website.