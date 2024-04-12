RPD seeks input on unsolved homicides

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – With the discovery of Len Reynolds, who went missing for a year before being found, his family is on a path towards closure. But the Rochester Police Department still works to help two more family feel the same.

At the age of 27, April Sorensen was murdered in her northwest Rochester home in 2007.

Her house was on fire when first responders discovered her body, only later learning the fire was set on purpose.

Meanwhile, April 12, 2020 was the last time Robert Volgmann was seen alive. Four days later, Volgmann was found assaulted and murdered in his northwest Rochester apartment.

If you have any information on these unsolved homicides, please contact Rochester Police Department or you can leave an anonymous tip through Rochester Crime Stoppers