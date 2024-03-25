RPD respond to overdose under 4th Street bridge

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police responded to an overdose beneath the 4th Street bridge early this morning.

According to Capt. Casey Moilanen with RPD, an individual happened upon an unconscious 27-year-old man around 3:12 a.m. March 25, walked to the nearby holiday station, and called dispatch for help.

Police administered two doses of Narcan, or naloxone, and the man regained consciousness on his way to St. Marys hospital, Moilanen said.

The man listed a Red Wing address, but police believe he is homeless in the Rochester area, Moilanen added.