RPD reports attempt to cut through sleeping woman’s window screen

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police warned residents in NW Rochester to keep their windows closed and locked at night.

According to Capt. Casey Moilanen, a 65-year-old woman was sleeping in her apartment in the 1500 block of 50th Street NW Sunday, when she woke up to see a person trying to cut through her window screen with a large knife.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. July 23, Moilanen said.

The woman shouted at the would-be-intruder and he or she ran away, according to RPD.