RPD renews request for help locating man missing since December

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) is renewing its request for the public’s help locating a missing person.

Thomas McElroy, 43, left Saint Marys Hospital around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 27, 2022. He was last seen near 11th Ave. SW. RPD said he was not dressed appropriately for the outdoors and may have sought shelter in the area.

McElroy is listed as 5’8″ tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds, has fair skin, dark hair and a beard/mustache.

Now that the snow has melted, RPD is again asking property owners in the area to check for signs of McElroy in their yards, garages, sheds, and under decks.

Anyone with information is urged to contact RPD at 507-328-6800.