Rose Creek man faces criminal vehicular operation charges

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County deputies responded to a crash near Skyline Raceway (2248 40th Street SW) at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

At the time, officials on scene said passengers in both vehicles suffered minor injuries.

According to Capt. Tim Parkin with the OCSO, 30-year-old Jordan Heimer of Rose Creek was later taken into custody, after investigators determined he had recently used inhalants.

Parkin said Heimer’s vehicle crossed over the center line and struck the other care, containing two adults and two juveniles, head-on.

All four were taken to the hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service, which reported one broken leg and other assorted injuries.

Heimer was taken to the hospital, medically cleared, then transported to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

Heimer faces a recommended charge of Criminal Vehicular Operation–Substantial Bodily Harm, Parkin said.