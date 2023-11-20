Rochester woman facing federal charges Monday relating to January 6th Insurrection

(ABC 6 NEWS) – On Sunday, a Rochester woman had her day in court, this time on federal charges relating to the January 6th Insurrection.

Victoria White took a plea deal to federal civil disorder charges as well as aiding and abetting others to do the same during the attack on the capitol.

According to the plea agreement, White pleaded guilty to the charges in exchange for an estimated sentence of up to six months of jail time and an agreement to pay $2,000 in restitution to the architect of the capitol.

She’ll be facing these charges Monday at 2 p.m.