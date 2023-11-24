Rochester tradition continues, Santa Claus to be rescued from Old City Hall

(ABC 6 News) – Santa Claus is coming to town!

‘Here Comes Santa Claus‘ presented by the Rochester Downtown Alliance and Altra Federal Credit Union is being held Friday, Nov. 24 in Downtown Rochester.

Here’s the schedule of activities:

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.: Mrs. Claus’s Holiday Festival at the Historic Chateau Theatre

4:15 p.m.: Santa's Rescue at the Residences of Old City Hall

5:00 p.m.: Tree Lighting in Peace Plaza

The afternoon of holiday fun is free and open to everyone.

Concessions will be available for purchase.