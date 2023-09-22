Rochester to host Cascade Lake Community Celebration post-park completion

Multiple Rochester departments will come together for a Cascade Lake Community Celebration on Sept. 24 at Cascade Lake Park.

A free to attend event, the celebration will showcase new park amenities and offer activities for members to participate in.

According to a press release from the City of Rochester, Festivities go on between11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. with a brief formal program honoring late Rochester Mayor Charles “Chuck” Canfield at 11:15 a.m.

Activities include local live music, bingo with We Bike Rochester, art with the Rochester Art Center, with Rochester city departments and first response departments hosting activities throughout the day.

The city lists Thesis Beer Project, Café Aqui, Taco Lab and True Smoke BBQ for food and drink.

“This is a fun and wonderful opportunity to showcase this upgraded public space, while also highlighting a variety of other resources available to the community,” said Rochester Public Library Director Karen Lemke.