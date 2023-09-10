Rochester students compete in math tournament

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Math Club held its annual festival on Saturday for kids to compete against others in their grade level.

The day started with individual rounds for students to demonstrate what they knew, followed by a tie-breaker round for the students who scored the highest.

RMC coaches answer questions students may have and help them explore areas of math they’re interested in.

Keynote speaker and math professor at Harvey Mudd College, Dr. Arthur Benjamin, made an appearance to get kids to think about math as something fun.

“All the great jobs use mathematics, but that’s not the only reason to learn mathematics, not just because you can make a lot of money if you know it, it’s also when you study it it’s an absolutely beautiful subject,” said Benjamin.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton also stopped by to award the first-place winners in each grade level.

RMC is proud of all the students who participated and hopes they all had fun.