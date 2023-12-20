Rochester Math and Science Academy, Rochester STEM Academy file for bankruptcy

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Math and Science Academy and Rochester STEM Academy filed for bankruptcy Dec. 5, according to documents from the United States Bankruptcy Court.

Documents estimate that the Rochester Math and Science Academy has between $1 and 10 million in assets, but between $10 and 50 million in liabilities.

The Rochester STEM Academy filings estimate $1 to 10 million in assets, and $50-100,000 in liabilities.

The two creditors with the largest RMSA unsecured claims, who are not “insiders” are UMB Bank in Minneapolis ($15,245,000) and Nile Restaurant and Cafe, Rochester, as a school lunch provider ($1,180,483.44), according to documents filed Dec. 5.

Rochester STEM academy filings list the same unsecured claim for UMB Bank in Minneapolis ($15,245,000), but $269,354 in unsecured claims for the Nile Restaurant and Cafe.

UMB Bank is listed as the only creditor in a third bankruptcy filing for the Rochester MSA Building Company.

The initial filings estimated that there were 100-199 creditors awaiting payments for the RMSA, and 50-99 for the Rochester STEM Academy.

Other creditors with unsecured claims in the hundreds of thousands of dollars include Blue Cross Blue Shield MN, the Teachers Retirement Association, and Munira Transportation Service, according to US Bankruptcy Court Documents.