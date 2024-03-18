Rochester Solidarity with Palestine continues to educate community amongst calls for ceasefire

Americans are continuously asking for a ceasefire in the Israeli-Palestine war that has been ongoing for nearly six months.

(ABC 6 News) – Americans are continuously asking for a ceasefire in the Israeli-Palestine war that has been ongoing for nearly six months.

As the war has continued on, many believe Palestinians and their experiences in this war are intentionally being left out by major American media.

On Sunday, community members in Rochester met at the Rochester Public Library to discuss the ongoing conflict with many wanting to show their solidarity with Palestine.

The event, hosted by Rochester Solidarity with Palestine, drew in over 25 people, including Rochester city council member Molly Dennis.

There were also several Rochester citizens who are Palestinian or have Palestinian heritage attending the event, such as Nadir Amra.

Amra was born in the United States, but spent a portion of his childhood living in Palestine with his family from 1972-1980.

Amra has visited the country every year with his family since moving back to the United States, but the outbreak of violence on October 7, 2023, prevented Amra, and so many other Palestinian-Americans, from returning to help family or friends caught in an endless cycle of violence.

“I feel immense sadness and anguish,” said Amra while reflecting on the last six-months. “Everyday it’s just, if I think about it, if I look at any videos, I just want to break down.”

One thing that’s given Amra, and many other Palestinians living in Rochester hope, is the community showing support and solidarity for those suffering in Palestine.

Darlene Coffman is a local advocate for Palestine that has followed the conflicts between them and Israel for over 20 years. She’s constantly working to push the conversation forward.

“We realize that what people need is accurate information and they need to be able to speak with one another,” Coffman said. “Ordinarily this topic is not discussed, but if we discussed it, I think we would come together with all kinds of renewed purpose.

“We’re trying to educate people on what is the difference between anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism,” said Deah Kinion, founder of Rochester Solidarity with Palestine. “Criticizing Israel doesn’t mean it’s anti-Semitic, and we’re trying to bring more to light on what’s happening.”

Kinion acknowledges the attacks committed by Hamas on October 7th as a terrorist attack, but she and many others believe the response by Israel since then has gone beyond Israel’s original message to stop Hamas and free hostages captured that day.

“I’d like Rochester to be part of that world community where we are actually presenting support and solidarity with Palestine,” said Kinion.

Last week, the United States worked with the United Nations Security Council to draft a resolution that will support efforts for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Gaza.

However, it’s the everyday people’s actions to call for ceasefire, rather than efforts from the government, that gives Amra and many others hope they could see a pause to the violence soon.

“It is heartwarming and really uplifting. Anybody who sees that, anyone who knows the truth, not dependent on what religion you are, you fight for justice, and that’s what I am seeing,” said Amra.

These local advocates for peace hope their efforts to organize and teach one another that Palestine is more than just Hamas, will help their calls for a ceasefire be answered soon.

The event was not affiliated with the City of Rochester or Rochester Public Library.