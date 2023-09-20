Rochester receives $1M Urban and Community Forest Grant

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Rochester was awarded a $1 million Urban and Community Forest Grant from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, it was announced on Tuesday.

With this grant funding, the City of Rochester’s Forestry Division will plant trees within the public right-of-way and on private property in underserved areas. These investments will support Rochester’s goal to increase its urban canopy from 28 to 35 percent by 2035.

The city says this project will help reduce carbon emissions, decrease temperatures, enhance public safety, improve mental health, and create other significant benefits.

City Forester Jeff Haberman said, “This available funding is historic. Tree canopy is being recognized as a critical tool in combating our changing climate. Trees are a valuable component of city infrastructure that provide tangible benefits in: mitigating storm water runoff and effects of urban heat, reducing energy consumption in both summer and winter, and significantly impacting human health and wellness. This money will help us plant trees in areas of our community that have a disproportionate amount of canopy cover.”

More information about the USDA Forest Service Urban and Community Forestry Grants can be found here.