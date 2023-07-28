Rochester Public Transit to relocate bus stops, detour routes at Saint Marys campus beginning July 31

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public Transit (RPT) said it will be temporarily relocating the bus stop on the north (westbound) side of 2nd St. SW at 13th Ave. SW near Saint Marys Hospital due to roadway resurfacing.

The temporary relocation will begin on Monday, July 31.

Some westbound RPT Routes will follow a detour heading north on 11th Ave. SW and will stop at the shelter located on northbound 11th Ave. near the intersection with 1st St. SW.

Routes 409 and 25 will detour from 11th Ave. SW to W. Center Street, then returning to route on 16th Ave SW.

Routes 412, 418, 419 and 560X will follow a detour on 11th Ave. to Civic Center Drive. They will return to Hwy 52 and back on route. They will use the same path on the return trip downtown.

The remaining westbound routes will follow 2nd St. SW but will not stop at 13th Ave. SW.

Routes 307, 309, 314, 408, 413, 23, 24 will only stop at 2nd St. and 9th Ave. SW, four blocks east of the closed stop at 13th Ave.

Work is expected to last through the end of the week, Aug. 4.