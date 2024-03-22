Rochester Public Schools hosts listening session

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public Schools held a listening session to hear concerns from the public.

The open-to-the-public sessions happen four times throughout the school year, giving community members a chance to speak with board members about issues they may have.

The board members take notes and pass the information to administrators, if necessary.

“Some people aren’t comfortable coming to our public comments to the board session because there is an audience. They can always contact us and request a phone conversation or a meeting in-person, but at least this is an opportunity to share their concerns with more than one person,” said Vice Chair Julie Workman.

The next listening session is April 19, at Ben Franklin Elementary School.