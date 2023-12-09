Rochester Public Library hosts a Stuffed Animal Sleepover

(ABC 6 News)- Rochester Public Library hosted their Stuffed Animal Sleepover on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

Kids showed up in their pajamas to enjoy story time and some dancing with their stuffed animals. Afterwards they tucked their stuffed animals in for the night.

The stuffed animals stay overnight at the library while the kids go home. The next day, the kids pick them up along with a memory book.

This event not only gets families involved in the library, but it also offers tons of fun.

“The library stuffy event is the highlight of my kids’ month. They spend the month talking about which stuffies they’re going to tuck in and leave here,” said Allison Volzka, a parent.

Rochester Public Library hopes events like this create a love of reading while also creating memories.