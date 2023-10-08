Rochester Public Library brings awareness to reading literacy crisis

(ANC 6 News)- The Rochester Public Library put on a screening of ‘The Right to Read’ documentary on Saturday to help kick-start a conversation into reading literacy.

According to The Nation’s Report Card, only 32% of 4th graders were reading at a grade level proficiency in Minnesota during 2022.

The library along with Rochester Public Schools want to bring awareness to the literacy crisis with the goal of getting the community involved and coming up with a potential solution.

“We just really want people to have a say in and be really invested, really understand what is happening in the community with our literacy needs,” said Tammy Fritz, the Literacy Services Coordinator at Rochester Public Library.

The Rochester Reading Champions program at the library currently offers one-on-one literacy tutoring for those 6-years-old to adults.