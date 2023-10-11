Rochester Police seeks public help in identifying suspects at Quarry Hill Nature Center vandalism
At around 9:15 p.m. on Sept. 24, surveillance cameras spotted three people suspected of vandalizing a building at Quarry Hill Nature Center.
The suspected vandalizers spray-painted B.W. and A.T. in one spot at Prairie House, according to police.
The three suspects arrived in a vehicle at around 9:15 p.m. and left around 11:00 p.m., according to police.
Attached are four photos released by Rochester Police Department. If you can help identify these individuals, please contact Investigator Jacobson at 507-328-2735.
