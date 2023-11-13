Rochester police respond to woman’s call about deceased son

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police are investigating a possible overdose in Southeast Rochester.

According to Capt. Casey Moilanen, on Saturday, Nov. 11, a woman went outside of a residence in the 1200 block of 3rd Avenue SE, where she found her son’s body just before 11 a.m.

Moilanen said police are investigating the death as a possible overdose, and said officers found drug paraphernalia near the 22-year-old man’s body.

There were no signs of trauma or injury, Moilanen added.

Police are waiting for a toxicology report to determine the man’s cause of death.