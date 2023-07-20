Rochester police respond to two suspected overdoses in less than 12 hours

(ABC 6 News) – According to the Rochester Police Department (RPD), officers responded to two suspected overdoses within the span of 12 hours Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, July 19 just after 5:00 p.m., RPD responded to a report of a male allegedly overdosing behind the GuestHouse Inn & Suites.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a 31-year-old male unresponsive in a homeless encampment nearby.

The male was administered Narcan and taken to Saint Marys Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

A few hours later, on Thursday morning just after 4:00 a.m., RPD got a call about a woman showing up at the warming shelter looking for a blanket to give to her friend, who she said overdosed.

The woman reported she gave her friend two doses of Narcan, then refused to cooperate with law enforcement.

Eventually the woman informed officers he was in Mayo Park behind the amphitheater.

Officers located a 24-year-old male in a homeless encampment who was conscious and alert. He refused medical attention and was left on his own.