Rochester Police respond to a deceased person call at apartment complex

(ABC 6 News) – A death investigation is underway after the Rochester Police Department responded to a deceased person call at an apartment complex this week.

It happened at Century Heights Apartments located at 2111 Wheelock Dr. NE, around 7:55 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The identify of the deceased person and cause of death has not been released.

According to RPD officials, this is an ongoing death investigation and no additional information can be released at this time.

This is a developing story.