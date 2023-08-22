Rochester police release photos of grocery store damage suspect

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police shared photos of a suspect in a property damage case Tuesday, in the hopes that someone from the public will recognize the man.

According to RPD public information officer Amanda Grayson, surveillance video from 3:08 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21 show the man pictured kicking in the window of Gargaar Grocery on 6th Avenue NW.

Grayson said the man walked away northbound on 6th Avenue NW, according to the video.

Anyone who recognizes the man is encouraged to call the Rochester police non-emergency line at 507-328-6800.