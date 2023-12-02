Rochester Mayor awards 14 Medal of Honor recipients

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – The 40th annual Mayor’s Medal of Honor ceremony rewarded those in Rochester who flew above and beyond serving their community.

Friday afternoon at the Mayo Civic Center, Mayor Kim Norton recognized 14 groups and individuals for their achievements in different areas of service to the community.

“Rochester, it’s a great community, I’m very happy to be here and [to be] receiving this medal,” said Rajesh Govindasamy, recipient of the Excellence in Industry Award.

Recipients ranged from people who have long since retired after decades of serving their community, to high school students hoping to make change in the world.

Mayo High School senior Isha Kapoor received the Youth Serving Community Award for her efforts in creating a STEM program for girls of color and saving the Minnesota State Science Fair after it lost a major donor.

“Fewer and fewer people of color, especially as a result of COVID, were participating in science fairs, so I wanted to bring that back in any capacity that I could,” said Kapoor.

Dr. Kathryn Lombardo, who received the Mayor’s Award, not only works to improve the lives of her patients at Olmsted Medical Center, but spends her personal time serving on the board of The Landing MN. At The Landing, Lombardo coordinates weekly Saturday meals for people experiencing food insecurity at Christ United Methodist Church.

“It was just a natural thing as we’ve lived in Rochester to serve those that are less fortunate than we are,” said Lombardo.

One of the youngest honorees, high school senior Aaron Ress, received the newest award added by Mayor Norton for sustainability.

“It’s spectacular that someone my age was recognized because we’re gonna be the people who are really gonna be leading the real fight forward for sustainability and seeing the real impacts of us not going towards that,” said Ress.

Mayor Norton says after 40 years, this ceremony shows just how many people in the community have a passion for serving others, and she’s grateful to get to know more of them every year.