Rochester man pleads guilty to possessing child porn

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography in Olmsted County Court Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Alberto Negrete Gonzalez, 40, was originally charged with possession of child pornography–minor under 13, registered predatory offender and dissemination of child pornography–minor under 13, registered predatory offender in October of 2020.

Gonzalez pleaded guilty to an amended charge of possession of child pornography–minor under 14, according to his plea agreement.

According to court documents, Rochester police began investigating Gonzalez in 2020, after an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) tip pointed to a Facebook user sharing a photo of an adult man sexually abusing a child somewhere between age 3 and 7.

According to court documents, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) found an associated address and phone number that led to Gonzalez.

Court documents filed between 2020 and 2023 do not appear to explain Gonzalez’s predatory offender status. He is not publicly registered as a predatory offender in Minnesota, as of November 2023.

Gonzalez’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 29, 2024.