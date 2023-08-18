Rochester man injured in single-vehicle motorcycle crash

(ABC 6 News) – A 30-year-old Rochester man was transported to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on 75th Street NW Wednesday, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.

Capt. Tim Parkin said a witness driving ahead of the man saw the motorcyclist lost control on gravel and go into a ditch near the highway 52 turnoff.

First responders noted blood coming from the man’s ear. He was reportedly wearing eye protection, but no helmet.

Parkin said the man’s full injuries were unknown, but he was conscious and communicating with Mayo Clinic Ambulance workers at the time of transport.